By Christopher Walljasper
CHICAGO, Jun 11 (.) – Chicago wheat futures fell on Thursday after the US Department of Agriculture estimated world stocks were at a record high in its monthly supply and demand report, traders said.
Soybean futures ended almost unchanged as the USDA lowered export expectations, even after recent Chinese purchases supported prices. Corn advanced as USDA reported better-than-expected demand for corn-based ethanol.
The Most Active Wheat Contract on the Chicago Stock Exchange CBOT soy The increase in world wheat supply weighed on the market, while world consumption decreased only partially. The agency raised its forecast for global ending stocks to a record level of 316.1 million tonnes.
“Wheat didn’t have a great report,” said Craig Turner, senior agricultural broker at Daniels Trading. “It was a great pessimistic surprise.”
Leading Russian consultants revised forecasts for this year’s wheat crop, allaying concern over the effects of a dry spring.
Corn rose when the USDA lowered its 2019/20 corn demand estimate for ethanol by 50 million bushels from May, less than analyst predictions of 100 million or more.
The USDA left its estimate of acres planted to soybeans in the United States unchanged from its March report, in contrast to some analyst predictions that farmers had traded acres of corn for soybeans after ethanol production declined. collapsed due to closures due to coronavirus.
(Report by Christopher Walljasper; additional report by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)
CBOT soy The increase in world wheat supply weighed on the market, while world consumption decreased only partially. The agency raised its forecast for global ending stocks to a record level of 316.1 million tonnes.
“Wheat didn’t have a great report,” said Craig Turner, senior agricultural broker at Daniels Trading. “It was a great pessimistic surprise.”
Leading Russian consultants revised forecasts for this year’s wheat crop, allaying concern over the effects of a dry spring.
Corn rose when the USDA lowered its 2019/20 corn demand estimate for ethanol by 50 million bushels from May, less than analyst predictions of 100 million or more.
The USDA left its estimate of acres planted to soybeans in the United States unchanged from its March report, in contrast to some analyst predictions that farmers had traded acres of corn for soybeans after ethanol production declined. collapsed due to closures due to coronavirus.
(Report by Christopher Walljasper; additional report by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)
The increase in world wheat supply weighed on the market, while world consumption decreased only partially. The agency raised its forecast for global ending stocks to a record level of 316.1 million tonnes.
“Wheat didn’t have a great report,” said Craig Turner, senior agricultural broker at Daniels Trading. “It was a great pessimistic surprise.”
Leading Russian consultants revised forecasts for this year’s wheat crop, allaying concern over the effects of a dry spring.
Corn rose when the USDA lowered its 2019/20 corn demand estimate for ethanol by 50 million bushels from May, less than analyst predictions of 100 million or more.
The USDA left its estimate of acres planted to soybeans in the United States unchanged from its March report, in contrast to some analyst predictions that farmers had traded acres of corn for soybeans after ethanol production declined. collapsed due to closures due to coronavirus.
(Report by Christopher Walljasper; additional report by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)