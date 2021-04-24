Wheat and barley status in France deteriorates for second week in a row, says FranceAgriMer

hello.com

We spoke with Mónica Pont after her surprise appearance in ‘Luis Miguel, the series’: ‘I didn’t know which Spanish communicator I was going to interpret’

The premiere of the second season of ‘Luis Miguel, the series’ was one of the most anticipated in our country after the good reception of the first part of the international artist’s biopic, which the actor Diego Boneta represents perfectly. Beyond the great expectation surrounding the new episodes, it has also attracted attention to see a Spanish actress within the cast. Mónica Pont has made her debut in this Netflix production in the role of María Teresa Campos, who she interviewed in 1993 during her program Pasa la vida al el sol brother de ‘El Sol de México’. “The truth is that when I did the casting I did not know which Spanish communicator I was going to interpret, since I did not put the name to preserve the confidentiality of the character. My surprise on the same day of the recording was when the director showed me the video of what what I had to do and who I had to interpret and that’s when I realized that it was the great Maria Teresa Campos “. Eight months ago Mónica, who participated in series such as Hostal Royal Manzanares or Canguros, began a new professional stage: "It's like giving me a second chance." – You have surprised everyone viewers with your participation in the first chapter of Luis Miguel, the series, was a very well kept secret I came here to Mexico, where both the first and second seasons of Luis Miguel's series were shot, just a year ago to to work, apart from for the Luis Miguel series, for other productions. Filming had to be stopped, as in the rest of the world almost everything was stopped, due to pandemic issues and both the technical and acting teams were sent to our homes. I went back to Spain and when they called me again, I went back to Mexico and I've been here ever since. I love working on this side of the pond for various reasons… Firstly, because the productions are all in a big way, as hollywood is so close and they are neighboring countries, Mexicans have inherited the same way of producing. They take great care of "talent" and work with many more media at all levels. In the case of Luis Miguel's series there is an incredible team of almost more than 200 professionals working night and day. Secondly, because here nobody has me typecast in any type of role, no one knew me, not the casting directors, not the directors, not the producers, they only know that I am a Spanish actress who came to work, period. – Tell us, how has it been working in one of the most acclaimed series on Netflix right now? To participate in this series and in everything else that I am doing, I go through an exhaustive casting selection like any other actress, and I will tell you that I love that. talent, nothing else, not Monica Pont, not the character or anyone else outside of a plain and simple actress, because they don't know who I am. It's like giving myself a second chance, making amends as an actress, if I could expose myself too much in the media in Es diana and I don't want to make those mistakes again. I trained as an actress in Madrid, I spent four years at Juan Carlos Corazza's school, and in the end people in Spain were only interested in knowing about my subjects in my private life. So I made the decision to leave Spain and start from scratch and out of my comfort zone, it takes courage to do that! I did it because I had nothing to lose and much to gain and to prove myself, especially to myself because it has been many years since I have had to prove anything to anyone, that I was, I am, and I will always continue to be a good actress, to despite the harassment and demolition I suffered in Spain. – Were you already a fan of the Luis Miguel series, the series? If I was a fan of Luis Miguel's series, I had already seen the first season, so when my agent called me to do the casting offering me for two different characters, I knew exactly what series it was about. – You play María Tereresa Campos in fiction, but will we see you again in more chapters? The truth is that when I did the casting I did not know which Spanish communicator I was going to interpret, not even when they sent me the script I did not know either, since I did not put the name to preserve the confidentiality of the character. It was a long-awaited series and since the names that appear there are all real, they do not want anything to be revealed until the premiere of the series. For that, all the actors sign a confidentiality contract. My surprise on the same day of the recording was when the director showed me the video of what I had to do and who I had to interpret and that's when I realized that it was the great María Teresa Campos (laughs). – You left for Mexico City eight months ago to relaunch your career as an actress, how is the reception being? I came to Mexico, as I told you, to resume my acting career because they offered me to collaborate in the film Guerra de Likes, directed by the Catalan director Maria Ripoll. Once here, my agent sent me to the casting of the Luis Miguel series, as I have told you before and they chose me. – Any more projects in sight? I have worked for Televisa on the Mexican novel called La mexicana y el güero and I am currently working on another novel called What happens to my family, by the famous Mexican producer Juan Osorio. With Mexico and Los Angeles being so close, I also got an agent in Los Angeles, where I have already starred in the short film Home Sweet Home, which is currently competing in the most prestigious international festivals, such as the Cannes Film Awards, the Berlin Independent Film Festival or the Triveca Film Festival, among others. – At the moment are you still betting on the industry in Mexico and Los Angeles or do you plan to return to our country soon? No, at the moment I do not plan to return to Spain, in fact I just renewed my contract for the house that I have here in Mexico for one more year, I will only go to spend a month this summer and visit my family and my son if work allows me. It is not that I have closed myself in the band to work in Spain but I would only return in the event that they offered me an interesting project now for me. – It is inevitable to ask yourself, how are you living these months marked by the health crisis? Well, I came to Mexico in the middle of a pandemic, imagine. I was never afraid of this virus if you want me to tell you the truth, yes, I took care of myself as much as possible and to date, thank God, I haven’t gotten sick. My life has continued within what is quite normal, although a project that I had this past year to shoot in Uruguay fell due to this happy pandemic. I do not have chronic pathologies, so I am not a person who is potentially going to hit it hard, given the case that I could be infected. I plan to go to Los Angeles soon to get vaccinated, so I hope that until then I remain safe and sound. VIEW GALLERY – Your son does not accompany you in this new journey, how do you manage the distance? My son has been living in Great Britain for the past year and part of it. As you already know, Javier is a professional driver and this year he competes in British Formula 3 because he has signed a contract with Elite Motorsport. I cannot be more proud of him, he is a boy with great determination, who pursues his dreams and when he proposes something he does not stop until he achieves it, he is very polite, with incredible values, but above all he is a good person, who like mother I think that is the best virtue that a child can have. I miss him a lot, I'm not going to lie to you, but even if I went back to Spain I wouldn't be able to see him because he has a full schedule for the F3 season, full of tests and races, so we try to see each other when he is not competing and I I'm not recording, and on Facetime every week. He knows that I love him and I know that he loves me. Today that is the only thing that matters to me. – And finally Monica, are you happy in this new stage? Is there a place for love on the other side of the pond? I define happiness as the accumulation of happy moments that one spends in this life. I have had many happy moments, and others not so much. People are unhappy sometimes because they want more than what they have, or because they did not know how to adapt to the changes that life has destined for us. I believe that I have known how to mold myself and I no longer wish to obtain anything more, than what I build little by little and day by day. I get up every morning and give thanks for what I have, I prepare a coffee and it makes me happy to sit on my terrace and watch a new day dawn, I enjoy good music and feel that I am still alive … for the past already I do not worry because it has already happened, I try to get excited every day for the present because it is the only thing I have, the future is still to come … just like that love you are asking me about.