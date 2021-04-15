WhatsApp’s new privacy policy could be declared illegal

The Hamburg commissioner for data protection and freedom of information, Johannes Caspar, wants to outlaw WhatsApp’s privacy policy.

Since the announcement, at the beginning of the year, of the new WhatsApp privacy policy that requires us to share our data with Facebook if we want to continue using the application, they have not stopped reaching user reviews who disagree with the new conditions of use of the service.

But now, it is a German data protection agency that has opened proceedings to outlaw this new privacy policy.

The new conditions of use of WhatsApp increasingly in question

According to Blooomberg, the Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information, Johannes caspar, is trying to prevent WhatsApp users’ data from being shared with Facebook because it fears that these are used to expand your advertising business.

Caspar stated that they have reason to believe that the sharing of user data between WhatsApp and Facebook may be illegal due to lack of “voluntary and informed” consent and that, because of this, they have started an administrative procedure to protect users.

The aim of this German data protection agency is get a favorable result before May 15, date by which we must accept the new conditions of use of WhatsApp if we want to continue using this instant messaging client.

In the event that the new WhatsApp privacy policy is declared illegal, it is most likely that this decision only affect German usersHowever, it is also true that it would set a clear precedent for other European countries can follow the same path.

It must be remembered that this commissioner already issued, four years ago, a similar order against Facebook for the exchange of data between Mark Zuckerberg’s companies and thanks to this, the exchange of data between WhatsApp and Facebook was more controlled in the European Union than in other regions of the world.

