WhatsApp’s multi-device mode will not allow you to use the app on two mobiles at the same time

The multi-device mode of WhatsApp will work on a single mobile and up to four additional devices.

After months of rumors and leaks (if not years), Mark Zuckerberg himself confirmed to WABetaInfo the arrival of multi-device mode to the messaging app, a highly anticipated function of which we now know a new, and controversial, nuance.

As usual when it comes to WhatsApp information, WABetaInfo has revealed some additional details of this multi-device mode, which is expected to reach the application at late summer.

The multi-device mode of WhatsApp is still under development and will work on a single mobile

As WABetaInfo tells, right now, it seems clear that the multi-device mode will not make an appearance until, at least, late summer, for both Android and iOS users. To this wait we also add the small “disappointment” that involves knowing that WhatsApp will not allow using the same account on two mobile devices at the same time, something that, on the contrary yes allows Telegram.

So, this new WhatsApp multi-device mode will work in a maximum of four additional devices to the original mobile phone, these four being independent of the mobile. This means that, once logged in correctly, we can use WhatsApp on our PC or tablet no need to log in constantly.

Yes, WhatsApp can delete your account in case you don’t use it

Even if our phone does not have an Internet connection or is turned off, we can continue to use our WhatsApp account from all those linked devices. Yes indeed, we will not be able to use a second mobile phone, at least for now.

It will be a matter of waiting for the beta with the multi-device support to find out if WhatsApp continues with the plan, something that would be extremely frustrating for all those who want to use the same WhatsApp account on two different mobiles.

