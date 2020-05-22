WhatsApp: its new tricks to light quarantine | Pexels

WhatsApp It is undoubtedly the most popular instant messaging platform worldwide and therefore, all its new functions cause a revolution, but do you already know its new tricks to light quarantine? The new function is a taste of what will be the mega-platform that will form next to Instagram and Facebook

And is that the pandemic has made the technology become the best ally of the human being for being the closest thing to healthy and remote coexistence, video calls are the order of the day for personal and professional purposes, so WhatsApp could not be left behind.

After text messages, audios and tricks to personalize our profile on the platform, the new trick will help us improve the coexistence of large groups. Although the platform of Zoom has become the most widely used for it, WhatsApp adds to the effort with a new function.

Were you upset about the way I limited video calls? Well, the new feature changes that completely and opens the door to new possibilities, but WhatsApp You are not alone and the good news is that you do not need to make additional downloads, everything will be on your device.

WhatsApp and its new trick for group video calls

Originally, WhatsApp allowed video calls with a maximum of four participants, then it rose to eight, but the new trick will allow coexistence for a group of up to 50 people.

The answer is in the “Messenger Rooms“Function that Facebook recently launched and it now supports Instagram and WhatsAppLet’s remember that the three networks are owned by the same company and that their desire to form a mega-platform has been talked about for a long time.

Well, this could be one of the first little tests. It doesn’t matter if your phone is Android or iPhone, to enjoy this new function you only need to have WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

WhatsApp: your new tricks to light quarantine. Pexels

All you have to do to activate this new function in WhatsApp is the next:

Select the clip option next to the camera, as if you were going to send a file to your contact.

Then, the system will display various options, document, gallery, audio, location, contact and “room” or “room” depending on the language of your device. Select that option, you will distinguish it by the icon of a camera.

The system will connect you to facebook messenger, it will allow you to create the list of the people invited to the group session, you will determine the name of the room, the type of meeting and more.

Finally, share the link in the room with your contacts and voila, they can coexist virtually without problem.







WhatsApp: your new tricks to light quarantine. WABetainfo Special

The function of “Rooms” or “Rooms” already appears in Facebook, but some users have also appeared on Instagram or on WhatsAppIf you don’t have it yet, it will probably appear in the next update.

