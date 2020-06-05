Whatsapp: you can now share your new personalized avatar in your chats | Pexels

Whatsapp: you can now share your new personalized avatar in your chats, if you already have your own facebook avatar Now you can not only share it on this social network, you can also share it from your whatsapp chats.

Create your Facebook avatar, It is extremely simple and once you have it you can also use it in your conversations, whether individual or group WhatsApp, just follow some simple steps so that you share it with all your contacts regardless of whether your phone is android or iphone.

Because Facebook owns other apps, among them whastapp, it is not surprising that they can be linked and that the content can be shared in both applications, first of all you must have already created your facebook avatar, if you don’t know how you can click here.

Once you have your avatar, to share it in your conversations through whastapp you have to go to the configuration menu of the Facebook application, which is where the three horizontal lines appear.

Once inside you should go to the part where it says avatars, a purple icon appears with a smile, when you click on it, your avatar will appear and in the upper right, among the icons you used to create them, the symbol of Facebook stickers.

When you press it, it will display all the stickers that have been created with your avatar, and when choosing one, a pop-up window will be displayed, choose the option of ‘More options’And choose the icon that WhastappWith this, your sticker will appear in the chat of your choice.

