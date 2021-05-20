WhatsApp would have extended the deadline to accept its new conditions

The countdown to accept the new WhatsApp terms and conditions ended on May 15, however, some users would still have more time to accept them before they begin to experience the advertised service restrictions.

According to WABetaInfo, the messaging application is extending the deadline to accept its new conditions only in some countries. It would be about Germany and Argentina, two nations whose governments have intervened to prevent Facebook from collecting data through WhatsApp.

The data protection regulator of Germany considers the new terms of use illegal. The Secretary of Commerce of Argentina, for its part, classifies Facebook, the company that owns WhatsApp, as an actor with a dominant market position.

WhatsApp would have postponed its new terms in Germany and Argentina

According to the screenshots shared by the aforementioned portal, the new date set is June 19, 2021That is, iOS and Android users would have almost another month to decide whether or not to accept the controversial terms and conditions of the service.

Apparently, until the new deadline hits, users could still dismiss the notice and continue to use the app without issue. However, if they have not yet done so within the new deadline, WhatsApp could apply the previously announced restrictions.

WABetaInfo

If WhatsApp extended the deadlines due to the intervention of the aforementioned countries, both the multinational and governments could make other moves. In this case, it could change back the outlook for the next days, weeks or months.

In principle, Those who do not accept after the new term, will be able to receive calls and notifications, but they will not be able to read or send messages. Then “a few weeks after limited functionality” things will get a little worse. If users still do not accept, they will no longer be able to receive calls and notifications. They will also not be able to make calls and send messages.

WhatsApp does not specify when the second batch of restrictions will apply – which will render the application unusable – but clarifies that “it will not happen to all users at the same time”. However, those who have rejected the conditions, always have the possibility to accept them and return to use the service normally.

