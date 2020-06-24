Animated stickers arrive in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android with the latest update of the application.

WhatsApp continues to add improvements over time to improve the user experience, such as the increase the number of participants in a video call, the possibility of use the app on multiple devices or the expected payments. A new leak has now revealed that the popular Facebook-owned messaging app is starting to try the animated stickers, and we will tell you how they work.

While other apps like Telegram and Gboard already support animated stickers, WhatsApp only has the ability to share static stickers that don’t move, until now. As reported by WABetaInfo, the messaging app is currently testing the option of viewing animated stickers, a feature that comes with the WhatsApp beta for Android update 2.20.194.7. The new feature has three parts. The first one is that users get the possibility to see these animated stickers, which can be saved and sent to other contacts.

On the other hand, the possibility to import animated third-party stickers, so that users of the well-known messaging application can use those animated stickers that are developed by other creators. Finally, this new WhatsApp function also offers the possibility of download animated sticker packs from the WhatsApp store, which has currently been implemented in the messaging app itself.

At the moment WhatsApp is implementing for beta users for Android the ability to view animated stickers. Therefore, this release is not accessible to everyone, since this function not complete without the other two parts: The process of importing and downloading animated stickers. In this way, users will have to wait for these three parts to fully activate to obtain the new and expected function.

Unfortunately, the current implementation in the WhatsApp beta for Android does not allow knowing whether the animated stickers will loop or if an option to enable it will be offered. Animated stickers sent during the enabled time were played once, and moving the page back and forth required to see them on the move again. Of course, it should also be noted that some users have already been able to send animated stickers that were always visible from the WhatsApp desktop version.

During the short time animated stickers were available, there were 5 packs of stickers: Playful Piyomaru, Rico’s Sweet Life, Moody Foodies, Chummy Chum Chums and Bright Days. Interestingly, at the moment you cannot add or find these stickers until someone sends them to you. A feature that will change once the feature is officially released to the public. Meanwhile, all that remains is to wait for the company to offer more information about the arrival of these features that you can find for a long time in other apps, such as Telegram.

