WhatsApp works on a function that will save mobile data

WhatsApp you are working on a function that will allow to choose the quality of the videos that are shared through the application. This new feature will reach Android users in the coming weeks. It can be useful for save mobile data or reduce the upload time of the videos, as shared by Wabetainfo, who has been able to know the details of the new function.

The application will allow you to choose between different types of upload quality. The “Automatic” option will be enabled by default, and adapt the resolution depending, for example, on the speed of your internet connection or the type of network you are using.

The second option, called “High quality”, will share the videos in original resolution. It will not take into account, of course, the use of data that it may cause or the time it takes to share the clip. Lastly, WhatsApp will also offer a mode called “Data Saver.” In this case, the videos will be compressed and lose quality, but they will be published quickly.

It is a function similar to the one present in Telegram, which offers the ability to select the quality each time the sender shares a video. In this way, the user can choose to upload videos with low quality when connected to a data network, or publish them with maximum quality when connecting to a stable WiFi network.

The new feature is coming to WhatsApp soon

This feature can be activated through the app settings, in the section “Storage and dataIt will arrive in the coming weeks to the beta of WhatsApp for Android. Later, it could be rolled out to the final version, as well as to WhatsApp for iPhone.

The messaging app owned by Facebook It already allows you to choose whether a user wants to download a photo or video with mobile data, only when connected through a WiFi network, or in both cases.

WhatsApp is also preparing new features that will be coming to the app soon. One of them is the ability to activate self-destructing images. Users will be able to share photos or videos that the recipient can see only once.

