No one escapes that the pandemic caused by COVID-19 has changed the rules for almost everyone and in many aspects of our lives, both when working and approaching meetings from home, and when communicate with our loved ones and friends we can only see through video calls.

In fact, tools like Zoom have grown exponentially sheltered from the pandemic, multiplying its user bases and growing strong even in more professional meetings, where WhatsApp seems to want to take hold too with new video call features and meeting rooms.

There have been several media that have echoed some information from WABetaInfo, which analyzing as always news implemented in the beta versions of WhatsApp, have discovered how the world’s most popular messaging service prepares to play on the Zoom field or Google Duo. Do you want to see all the news that are about to come to WhatsApp?

WhatsApp wants to play the Zoom and Google Duo game, so it is preparing to integrate Messenger Rooms and offer more professional video call rooms on WhatsApp Web

Messenger Rooms, this will be the WhatsApp Zoom for your work meetings in video

Those responsible for WhatsApp have not been unaware of the growth of group video calls, and in fact a few days ago they attended to the requests of their users. expanding up to eight the number of people who can connect to a video call through WhatsApp. However, now it seems that they also want to reach the most professional areas, and for this they already have the new functionality in the oven Messenger Rooms that will come very soon.

WABetaInfo has been able to review this novelty before anyone else, which in any case It has not been fully detailed nor by Facebook directly, nor by the WhatsApp developers, who for now have only hinted at some details of the functionality in WhatsApp Web:

So, we still don’t know how the service will work one hundred percent, but we do know that users will be able to launch Messenger Rooms within any group created on WhatsApp, or even open rooms from scratch through the main menu WhatsApp by choosing attendees among the contacts.

It is unknown at this time if it will be possible to invite people only through the phone number, even if they are not a contact or are not in a specific group, or how the messenger rooms within the conversation list will be managedalthough we assume that these details will be revealed with the next version of WhatsApp, where the functionality should already be implemented.

We will see how this assault on the sector of video calls that have proven essential in times of confinement… Will this boom last forever, be that as it may?

