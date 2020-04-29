         WhatsApp will soon work on several devices at the same time with the same account

Some time ago we learned that from WhatsApp they were working on a version of their application to work on the iPad, and this would mean making a deeper change in the app than it might seem. The reason, that few iPads in circulation have a SIM card, and this is sometimes a reflection of the one we carry on our mobile phones. That is, WhatsApp would have to allow operate the same number on multiple devices at the same time.

This, which occurs normally in the competition alternatives as they are not necessarily linked to the phone number, does not currently happen with WhatsApp. However, the latest beta hides code that shows that this function is about to come out of the oven. We do not know when, although we do know a little how, but WhatsApp will soon work on multiple devices using the same account.

Multiple devices and direct sync via WiFi?

For now, the most recent clue we have of this multi-device support on WhatsApp comes with beta 2.20.143, right after video calls with up to eight people have been activated. A sign that despite the quarantine, the WhatsApp team continues to work on various improvements to the application.

The track that lands from the beta is the main registration screen for this multi-device support that should allow us to operate with the same account on the mobile phone and on a tablet, or perhaps even on several phones at the same time, we will see when finally free yourself. From WABetaInfo we get the screenshots taken from this beta version, a reliable source of future implementations in the Facebook-owned app.

On the filtered screen we can see a menu “Register on a new device” accompanied by the message that we have to connect to a WiFi in order to continue the process. Also, we have the caveat that we can continue with mobile data if we want to, although this process could waste a lot of data. We do not know the volume of data spent on this process although it should not be very high, however these warnings never hurt.

The system seems to point to direct synchronization between devices.

However, this warning could be due to the process of synchronization between devices. With the current operation with WhatsApp Web, the phone remains the main device and everything arrives at the same before it becomes visible in the browser. Perhaps in this multi-device support we are talking about the transfer between the mobile phone and the second device occurring through the direct connection via WiFi between the two apps, hence the high transfer. If so, the backup would be, since it would always govern that of the mobile phone.

For now, we don’t know anything else about this process, but given the advanced nature of the filtration, with configuration screens already composed and layout, it may take less time than it might seem. We will continue waiting for WhatsApp to release this expected improvement that allows us to have the application open, without the need for a browser, on secondary devices such as a tablet, either Android or iOS, a computer or a second mobile phone. We will see, yes, on how many devices we can have WhatsApp open at the same time.

Track | WABetaInfo

Share



WhatsApp will soon work on several devices at the same time with the same account