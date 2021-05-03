WhatsApp will soon let you listen to your audios before sending them

WhatsApp is developing a new function that allows you to listen to voice messages again. What does this mean? You will be able to review what you have said in the audio before sending it

The truth is that WhatsApp already had a similar function to check voice messages, but to be able to do it you had to exit the chat or lock the phone screen. This new feature will make our lives a little easier, as? WhatsApp will add a new button called “Review”, which you can easily tap to listen to the voice message.

Below you can watch a video from WABetaInfo showing how this feature will be implemented.

After tapping the Review button, you can listen to the voicemail you were previously recording and you can discard or send it. This feature is in development and their plans are to release it in a future update on WhatsApp for iOS and Android. It will also be very useful when sending important information or relevant audios that need revision or better quality, so you will not have to worry if you make a mistake or ask for forgiveness for deleting so many messages.

