And they go on to say that, “Instead, we will continue to remind users, from time to time, about the update, as well as when people choose to use relevant optional features, such as contacting a company that is supported by Facebook.”

On its support page, which has just been updated, WhatsApp has indicated that, for now, it has no plans for the reminders to become fixed or persistent, so it is most likely that they will appear occasionally, without being tiresome or annoying. for the user.