WhatsApp will not limit access if you do not accept its new terms

Since the beginning of this year, Facebook has been leading a strong latest controversy related to WhatsApp, when at the beginning of January it began to show a message informing its users of some important changes in the data transfer policy.

Faced with all the rejection of the users, urged by the various controversies and leaks related to the company, WhatsApp finally ended up withdrawing, delaying the application of these changes until offering a more precise clarification of the use or purposes of this data collection, returning to show the new notice a few months ago.

Unfortunately, the return of these new policies came with a new controversy, with the announcement of the obligatory nature of its acceptance before the blocking of the use of the messaging application in the case of not doing so, with a countdown that ended on May 11.

However, as we saw at the time, the deployment of limitations to WhatsApp accounts that do not accept the conditions would be progressive. After a few days of notices, users will lose access to your chat list, so that they will only be able to send messages or call someone in response to third-party communications, as long as they do so from the notifications. A few weeks later, the reply function will be removed, even in those cases.

However, it seems that finally none of this will happen. As they have shared from TNW, WhatsApp has changed its position once again, this time in favor of users, expanding its policy of use throughout the world with the following addition: «Given recent discussions with various authorities and privacy experts, we want to make it clear that we will not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works for those who have not yet accepted the update.

However, Facebook’s plans have not completely evaporated either, since will continue to insist repeatedly to those who continue to postpone the full acceptance of the new terms of service, as the company itself assures: “We will continue to remind users from time to time and allow them to accept the update, even when they choose to use relevant optional functions”.