WhatsApp will not cancel accounts as of May 15, but it will progressively limit functions to those who do not accept the new terms

Last January WhatsApp caused a stir by announcing that it will share data with Facebook (not in the European Union) in its new privacy policy. If someone didn’t accept this? They would cancel the account. They have finally retracted this, though yes they are going to limit little by little functions in the app for those who are not willing to share data with Facebook.

Due to the uproar, Facebook decided to delay the entry into force of this new privacy policy until May 15. The end date is approaching and WhatsApp recently announced that they will start applying the new privacy policy in a few days. All this, let us remember, without affecting users in the European Union protected by GDPR.

It will be applied with certain changes, as indicated to us in Genbeta. And it is that from Facebook have decided to backtrack and not cancel accounts to those who do not wish to accept the new privacy policy. As we can see, WhatsApp has decided to send periodic reminders to those who do not accept the new terms.

First no access to the chat list, then goodbye to calls and messages

That they will not cancel the account is true, that it can be keep using WhatsApp as if nothing is no longer entirely true. In a WhatsApp web support article discovered by Bleeping Computer they detail what is really going to happen.

According to WhatsApp, users who do not accept the new privacy policy will receive frequent reminders to do it. Otherwise, they will begin to lose access to features of the service. WhatsApp says that this will happen in two phases:

Phase 1: The user will not be able to access the chat list, but will be able to continue answering calls or access the chats from the notifications when new messages arrive.

Phase 2: The user stops receiving calls or notifications, they will also stop allowing messages or making calls.



They indicate that despite everything the user will be able to export their data and the account will not be deleted by WhatsApp. They have not wanted to say when the user will enter each of these phases, although they explain that it will not be given equally to all users or at the same time. All this is reversible just by accepting the new terms of use, of course.

In short, although WhatsApp will not cancel accounts to those who do not accept the privacy policy, it does will make the app practically unusable. All this chaos arises largely because Facebook said it would not use WhatsApp for Facebook’s benefit when it acquired the service, which we later learned was a lie. The great beneficiaries of all this? Signal and Telegram.

