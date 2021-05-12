WhatsApp will not be able to send messages if you do not accept the terms | Pixabay

Everything seems to indicate that your WhatsApp account will not be able to send messages if you do not accept the new terms of Facebook after a few weeks, so you better be careful and take your precautions for what may happen.

After facing a negative international response for the imminent update of its politics privacy, the WhatsApp application has fallen back slightly in the harsh consequences that initially planned for users who did not accept the terms.

However, in an update to the company’s FAQ page, WhatsApp clarifies that it will not delete the accounts of any user nor will they instantly lose the functionality of the application if they do not accept the new policies.

It may interest you: WhatsApp trick: avoid sharing your information with Facebook

It is certainly a step back from what WhatsApp had been telling users so far.

And is that when this page was published for the first time in February, it said specifically that those who did not accept the new policies of the platform “would not have full functionality” until they did and of course the threat of losing service is still there, but it will not be automatic.

For a short time, you will be able to receive calls and notifications, but you will not be able to read or send messages from the application, ”wrote WhatsApp then.

Although the deadline to accept was originally in early February, bad comments to the company caused the deadline to be postponed until May 15, next Saturday.

After that, the people who gave their approval to the new policy will not notice any difference in their daily WhatsApp experience, and neither will the people who did not, at least initially.

After a period of several weeks, the reminder [para aceptar] that people receive will become persistent, ”wrote WhatsApp.

It may interest you: JD Pantoja congratulations to Kimberly Loaiza for May 10!

In addition, he added that users who receive these “persistent” reminders will see their application blocked quite significantly, since for a “few weeks”, users will not be able to access their chat lists, however, they will be able to answer incoming phone calls. and video calls made through WhatsApp.

After that grace period, the WhatsApp application will stop sending messages and calls to your phone completely (until you accept).

So while WhatsApp is not technically disabling the app, the company is making it practically unusable.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

It should be noted that if you keep the application installed but still refuse to accept the policy for any reason, WhatsApp will not delete your account completely.

That said, WhatsApp will likely delete your account due to “inactivity” if you don’t connect for 120 days, as per WhatsApp policy.

Even in a statement to The Verge, a WhatsApp spokesperson reiterated what was already written in the new FAQ that people’s accounts will not be deleted, they will continue to receive reminders, and they will not lose functionality on the day of the deadline.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza’s micro skirt lets you see a little more!

In that time, most of the people who have received it have accepted the update and WhatsApp continues to grow. However, for those who haven’t had a chance to do so yet, their accounts will not be deleted or lose functionality on May 15th. We will continue to provide reminders to those users within WhatsApp in the coming weeks. “

And while the company has done the bare minimum to explain what this privacy policy update really means, the truth is that it hasn’t done much to allay the concerns of lawyers, legislators, and really anyone else.