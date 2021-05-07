WhatsApp will no longer crop the photos we send

05/07/2021 at 11:57 AM CEST

You are in the group of your in-laws, and your brother-in-law sends a photograph that looks like a traffic ticket. You are going to open it in the most innocent and candid way that your years supporting him allow you. What you find does not surprise you, because it is many years. But it does piss you off a bit. You have been trolled for the twentieth time with the classic photo of the black WhatsApp.

Well it turns out this is over. WhatsApp will begin to show life-size photos in chat messages, it will no longer clip picture messages as it did before This was done primarily to save data, but in the end all users ended up opening the photo, so the savings are minimal. In fact, if we want to save data it is more interesting to block automatic download in 4G networks.

In any case, this change is not focused only on the classic WhatsApp trolls, but to allow a more direct and efficient communication, without the need to take more steps of the account to be able to find out about things.