WhatsApp will make it easier for you to add stickers to your messages

WhatsApp stickers are about to get better thanks to a very useful feature.

WhatsApp is about to introduce a useful new feature related to stickers. After introducing up to six new sticker packs, the company is now finalizing the details before introducing the suggested stickers function based on the message we are writing.

As the folks at WABetaInfo have discovered, the instant messaging app is preparing to include this feature, which it will facilitate the process of finding the most suitable sticker to send along with a message.

This is how the WhatsApp stickers suggestions will work

As has been seen, once the function is fully integrated into WhatsApp, it will serve as a way to quickly find stickers related to the message being composed.

In the video, we see how, when writing the message and access the stickers section, those that represent in some way the message that we are going to send will appear. If, for example, we write “sad”, the stickers that express that feeling will appear.

It is worth mentioning that this function It is compatible with the official WhatsApp sticker packs, but not with third-party sticker packs that can be downloaded from Google Play.

It must also be said that, although this tool has been discovered in the version of WhatsApp for iOSIt is hoped that sooner or later it will also end up on Android devices. For now, yes, we do not have a date for its arrival on either of the two platforms.

Related topics: Applications, Free Applications, WhatsApp

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all