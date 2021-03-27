WhatsApp will make available to users a specific chat for help and technical support

WhatsApp plans to introduce technical assistance within its application messaging so that users contact her at any time through a chat, to ask your questions or report incidents.

Technical support chats will be available in a future app update for iOS and Android, and they can be found in the ‘Help’ section, within the ‘Settings’ menu, as shared by the WABetaInfo portal.

Currently, these chats are only available in the test program, for some of the participants, with version 2.21.7.3 of the beta ‘app’ for Android, although it could also be found in an earlier version.

In the ‘Help’ section, through ‘Contact us’, the user will be able to write and send a message with their problem. You will have the option to check if you want information related to your mobile phone to be sent as well.

The answer will open a chat, which will be protected by end-to-end encryption, and it will be closed once the incident that led to the communication has been resolved.