         WhatsApp will limit the forwarding of “viral” messages to only one chat at a time

Two years ago, WhatsApp started limiting how many times a message can be forwarded at once. The limit so far is five forwardings at a time, although the company has announced that the limit is going to change for its most forwarded messages: can only be forwarded to one chat at a time.

After WhatsApp included a magnifying glass in their most forwarded messages, they receive an additional limitation to stop the spread of hoaxes and fake news: forwarding is going to end. At least, mass forwarding.

Only for heavily forwarded messages

For some time now, WhatsApp has included an indication of the messages that have been forwarded. Messages that have been forwarded include an arrow and the text “Forwarded”, although there is another classification: messages that have been forwarded many times.

These messages include a double arrow next to the Forwarded text, and are the ones to which the new restriction will apply. At the time of writing this post, both forwarded and forwarded messages many times can be sent at once to five contacts, but WhatsApp has announced that messages are heavily forwarded can only be forwarded to one chat at a time.

The limitation only applies when trying forward the message to many people at once. In other words, you cannot forward a message to 20 people with one stroke, but you can repeat the same process 20 times (or using the clipboard). However, WhatsApp has stated that the previous limitation in forwarding (from 20 to 5 messages), meant a worldwide reduction in forwarding by around 25%.

More information | WhatsApp

