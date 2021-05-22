WhatsApp will let you transfer your chats to an account with a new phone number

This new feature will allow you to migrate your chats to a new phone number.

Despite the fact that WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging client in the world, still has some shortcomings such as not being able to have it installed on several devices at the same time, something that Telegram has since its inception, or the not being able to transfer our conversations if we change our mobile number.

Regarding this last point, the application owned by Facebook is already working to solve it because, very soon, WhatsApp will leave you transfer your chats to an account with a new phone number.

Very soon you will be able to restore WhatsApp chats when you change your phone number

Thanks to the specialized medium WABetaInfo we have learned that WhatsApp developers are working to include a new feature in the next update of your application that will allow us migrate our chat history when we change phone number.

If some time ago WhatsApp announced that we could transfer our WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS and vice versa, now its developers are improving this functionality with the possibility of transfer our chat history to an account with a different phone number.

This migration of chats will be complete since it will include both messages and multimedia elements such as photos, videos, and voice messages and the process of changing the mobile phone number associated with WhatsApp it will start automatically before the transfer of chats begins.

With this new functionality we can change our phone number without fear of losing all our WhatsApp conversations, something that we find really useful if we take into account that in this messaging client we keep both important messages and pictures of our loved ones.

