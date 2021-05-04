WhatsApp will let you listen to the voice notes before sending them

WhatsApp will enable this new feature by adding a button called “Review”.

WhatsApp follow improving its functionalities in order to avoid a leak of users to Telegram And just a couple of weeks after including the option to change the playback speed of voice memos, he is now working on a new feature that will allow you to listen to voice memos before sending them.

This new WhatsApp feature is really interesting

Thanks to colleagues from the specialized medium WABetaInfo we have learned that WhatsApp is developing a very interesting functionality that will allow us check voice messages before sending them.

This means that, very soon, we will be able to listen to voice messages right after recording to decide if we want to send them or, on the contrary, discard them.

Really, whatsapp already had similar functionality to review the audios that we sent to our contacts, but the way to activate it was quite tedious, because it forced us to switch to a different section before sending the voice message.

This new feature will be enabled by introducing a new button, to the left of the icon to send the audio, called “Review” and by pressing it we can listen to the message we were previously recording and decide if we want to send it or not.

So that you can see this new WhatsApp functionality in action, we leave you a small demonstration video of it:

We must remember that this is a feature that is still in development and that therefore still has to pass a series of tests before it can be included in a future WhatsApp update for iOS and Android.

This new WhatsApp function, which has been in Telegram for some time, will allow us review the voice messages we record before sending them, an advance that will surely be appreciated by users who use voice memos more often.

