WhatsApp will let us choose with what quality we send photos and videos, slide WaBetaInfo

There is an interesting novelty in the latest WhatsApp betas. According to WaBetaInfo, the well-known WhatsApp function filter, in the two most recent versions a system has been implemented that allows us choose the quality with which we send photos and videos through the app.

According to the captures of this user, soon we will be able to choose if we send them using the “automatic”, “better quality” or “data saving” mode. By the names of the modes we can guess how it will work, although the truth is that it is not known for sure what it means to send the photos in “better quality” and if that will still imply compression.

WhatsApp and file compression

Screen that allows us to configure the quality with which we send photos and videos.

WhatsApp is an application that has allowed you to send photos and videos for a long time. However, when we send a photo by WhatsApp our contact does not receive the original photo, but receives a file that has been subjected to an aggressive compression process.

The idea is simple: that the content is sent quickly and without consuming more mobile data of the account. It is true that there are tricks to send uncompressed files on WhatsApp, but it is not as simple as, for example, in Telegram, which allows you to send the compressed or uncompressed photo or video with the push of a button.

To give us an idea of ​​how much WhatsApp compresses a photo, an image obtained with a Nikon D3300 of 6,000 x 4,000 pixels, 300 dpi and a weight of 22.9 MB converts to a 1,600 x 1,066 pixel, 96 DPI photo and 335 KB by submitting it through the app.

The same applies to videos. A video recorded in FullHD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) at 60 FPS in ten seconds with a weight of 15.6 MB becomes a 848 x 480 pixel clip weighing just over 2.17 MB. This compression is useful to send files quickly, but not to send those photos and videos that we want to keep in higher quality.

From what they expose from WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp will allow us to choose if we want to send the photos in “Auto (recommended)”, “Better quality” and “Data saving” quality. According to WaBetaInfo, the three modes they work as follows:

Auto (recommended) : WhatsApp detects which is the best compression algorithm for specific images or videos.

Best Quality : WhatsApp will send the image or video with the best available quality, although it is not specified if it will apply any type of compression.

Data saving : WhatsApp will compress videos and photos when this mode is activated.

It remains to be seen how this function is finally materialized and, if it does, how it affects the quality of the files we send by Whatsapp. WaBetaInfo says this feature is in development and will be coming to beta users soon, so we will have to wait.

Via | WaBetaInfo