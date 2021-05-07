WhatsApp will keep the accounts that have not accepted the new terms

The company will continue to send reminders “in the coming weeks” to those users who have not yet accepted the new conditions.

The new policy does not imply material changes in the processing of data for users in the European Union.

WhatsApp began showing a notification in January for users to accept the new terms before February 8, although days later it postponed its launch until May 15, given the amount of rumors and misinformation that emerged around this update.

Through a message, WhatsApp warns of changes to the service about the data it collects the users’ own application and its treatment, as well as on how businesses can use Facebook’s hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats.

The new policy does not imply material changes in the processing of data for users in the European Union, as the company assured Europa Press, which insisted that WhatsApp still does not share the data of these users with Facebook in order to improve products and advertisements.

One of the most contentious points in this message was the requirement to have to accept the new policies to continue using WhatsApp. That is, if they were not accepted before May 15, the company could delete the accounts after that date.

However, in a statement collected by The Next Web, WhatsApp has changed its criteria and now ensures that will not delete accounts nor will anyone lose the functionality of the service. “While the majority of users who have received the new terms of service have accepted them, we have appreciated that some people have not had the opportunity to do so yet,” the company explains.

Therefore, the company has decided that it will maintain the accounts of those users who have pending to accept the new terms, but points out that will continue to send reminders “in the coming weeks”.