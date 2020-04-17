After the deployment of multiple characteristics, and even controversies related to an alleged censorship, WhatsApp is preparing to increase the limits on group calls, as well as voice calls, according to the website WABetaInfo specialized in the messaging service owned by Facebook.

As this site usually does, they have analyzed the latest updates to the application in its version 2.20, both for iOS and Android. Although they do not yet have this feature, there are references to it and the Upcoming Capacity Increase in Group Video Calls, in addition to a small indicator to remember that the voice calls are now encrypted.

Soon more than 4 participants per call on WhatsApp

After introducing audio and video calls in 2018, WhatsApp currently only allows a maximum of four users simultaneously. In the new version for Android, with numbering 2.20.128, WABetaInfo includes some text and code strings that point to this limit could be extended soon.

These text strings will warn users that they must have the updated messaging application on their devices in order to participate in calls with an extended number of participants. At the moment, however, it is not clear what the new limit will be users on voice and video calls

In this way and if it arrives on time, the application could stand up to new platforms like Houseparty or Zoom, the two great beneficiaries of a global confinement that has put in its downloads a multiplier worth tens, connecting more people simultaneously, in addition to remembering the importance of privacy, security and data encryption.

As usual, the latest updates will be progressively available through the App Store for iPhone and Google Play for Android devices.

For the moment, no time frame has been confirmed in which this new feature could reach users, although it seems that it would already be in an advanced state of development and is currently undergoing internal tests and WhatsApp is preparing the current versions to notify users of possible future conflicts in this version. However, expected It will be available in the coming weeks.

Also, in the latest version of the Android application, it is warned, with a small message on top, that voice calls are encrypted from point to point (E2E).

