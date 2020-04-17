         WhatsApp will increase the limit of people in video calls to more than four, according to WABetaInfo

Video calls are one of the big trends in quarantine. There are hundreds of applications that are worth to communicate with them with family and friends, but given the technical difficulty of some tools and configuration, many users are looking for the simplest and most direct alternative. And as we already have, that, today, and taking into account the Spanish, European and Latin American context, is WhatsApp.

The problem is that being the most popular, WhatsApp limits video calls to a maximum of four participants. But, according to WABetaInfo, a medium that is usually infallible by anticipating news about the Facebook messaging application, that will change soon. Specifically, there will be a new limit in the coming weeks. The number we do not know, but its other applications can give us clues.

You’ll be able to get in touch with your family and friends better, thanks to the new group call limit, available within the next weeks.

This is the best decision made by @WhatsApp: we can stay safe at home, but we can meet virtually more people we love though WhatsApp 💚. #RT https://t.co/M0DsObrTmS – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 16, 2020

These are the limits of Facebook Messenger and Instagram

Other Facebook applications that exceed the billion (billion) in number of users are Instagram and Facebook Messenger have much higher limits. In the case of Instagram Direct, which is the part of Instagram that allows video calls, we are talking about six participants, with video activated on all cameras.

In the case of Messenger, the limit has been since 2016 at 50 participants. However, only six of those 50 can have the camera activated simultaneously. The others will have to settle for communicating only with audio. We do not know what WhatsApp aspires to, but it is probably closer to the Instagram figure.

Regarding the numbers of competitors, we have 50 on Skype, 12 on Google Duo, 32 on FaceTime, and 8 on HouseParty. However, except for FaceTime, none offers such an easy way to start a group video call. For other mass video calls, the recommendation is Zoom (extreme security measures) or Jitsi Meet.

