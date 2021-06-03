WhatsApp will have multi-device support and a new function for temporary messages

If the new mode of temporary messages is activated, they will disappear automatically in seven days

The ‘watch once’ function will automatically delete photos and videos when the receiver has viewed them

Multi-device support allows users to use the same account on four devices, including the iPad

WhatsApp is working on new features that will reach users soon, as a new mode that will activate temporary messages for all conversations, and the multi-device support for up to four computers, including iPad, just like Telegram, one of its competitors.

The person responsible for the WABetainfo portal, known for sharing WhatsApp news in the beta version before its launch to the general public, has had the opportunity to speak with the CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, and with the CEO of WhatsApp , Will Cathcart, on what’s coming soon to the messaging app.

One of these novelties is a new mode for temporary messages. Currently it is possible to activate the function that allows to establish a time frame so that the messages of a certain chat disappear automatically.

The new mode, if activated, will implement temporary messages in all chats at the same time, which will make the WhatsApp experience “ephemeral”, as Zuckerberg has pointed out. All messages will automatically disappear after seven days.

‘See once’ function

And in relation to the disappearing contents, there will also be another function, ‘watch once’, which will automatically delete photos and videos when the receiver has viewed them, although the possibility of taking screenshots will be maintained.

Both the temporary messages mode and the ‘see once’ feature will be coming to WhatsApp beta participants soon. The company hopes that these developments will make WhatsApp messages “more private and secure.”

Another novelty has to do with WhatsApp multi-device support. This is a function in which the company has been working for a long time, which allow the use of the WhatsApp account on a device other than the main mobile, without the need to have an active Internet connection on it.

Zuckerberg has indicated that it has been “a great technological challenge”, but also that they have already solved it and that they hope to launch it soon. Specifically, Cathcart has confirmed that multi-device support will hit a public beta “within a month or two.”

With multi-device support, messages will maintain end-to-end encryption, and users will be able to use the same account on up to four devices, including iPad.