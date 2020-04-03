SET Puebla News

The specialized portal WABetaInfo announced that very soon WhatsApp could be accessed from several computers at the same time, something that to date is not possible, despite the fact that it is one of the most awaited updates by users.

The medium, which is characterized by revealing the future launches of WhatsApp, announced on Twitter and on its web portal what this new tool would look like on devices with the Android operating system, from Google, and iOS, from Apple.

How would this update work?

WhatsApp would allow having an associated account on several computers at the same time; that is to say: with this new tool, it will be easy to use the application with the same number on more than one device.

You can also have more than one WhatsApp account on the same device, so that you do not load with several cell phones, as is currently done and which is annoying for a user who has more than two devices at the same time.

The beta version 2.20.110 for Android contemplates, among other things, expired messages, which automatically delete messages for both parties, and State videos of only 15 seconds in countries like India.

For the time being, this tool is not available and is in the testing phase.

