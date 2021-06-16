WhatsApp will finally solve the biggest chats archive problem

WhatsApp will include an important news related to privacy. The latest beta, available through TestFlight, improve the chats archive, where users can store conversations to hide them from the home screen.

WhatsApp already has a chat file, but it is not as useful as you might expect. Although the feature allows you to store conversations, each time a user receives a message from an archived chat, they return to the main chat page, with the rest of the conversations. With the new chats archive, conversations won’t scroll and notifications of any kind will not be sent when the sender sends a message.

The archived chats section will be located at the top of the home screen. Unfortunately, WhatsApp will not allow to hide it. It will also show the number of conversations stored and those mentions made by a member of the group.

The user will have the opportunity to choose if they want the archived chats to be kept in this section or go back to the home page as soon as they receive a new message. The configuration of the files can be done from the “Chats” section, in the settings of the application itself.

This new feature is expected to hit WhatsApp in the coming weeks. The novelty will be implemented in an update, which in most cases will be downloaded automatically through the App Store.

WhatsApp’s (few) security improvements

This new feature isn’t the only privacy feature coming soon to WhatsApp. According to Wabetainfo, the messaging application will add “Disappearing Mode”. This option, available through the privacy settings of WhatsApp, will allow you to delete your chat history automatically and after the recipient’s reading.

Currently, the app belonging to Facebook already has some features related to privacy. Users who try to access WhatsApp Web must confirm login using Face ID or Touch ID. It is also possible to activate a screen lock so that the application requests access before entering the application.

WhatsApp still maintains its controversial privacy policy, although the company confirmed that it will not limit the accounts of those users who do not accept the new conditions.

