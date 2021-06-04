WhatsApp will delete your account if you do this (and they want you to know why)

WhatsApp wants violators to know why the app has deleted their account.

What WhatsApp can cancel your account It is something that everyone knows. The messaging app has long offered a list of reasons for which you can be banned, suspending your account in a indefinite.

And although it is possible to recover a deleted WhatsApp account, it is advisable to be careful not to breach any of the app’s policies, lest one of these days we get a scare …

In that sense, WhatsApp has just updated its Beta version clarifying the reasons why an account might be banned in the future.

All possible WhatsApp bans for violating your commercial policy

First of all, it should be noted that this update refers to the WhatsApp trade policy, that is, addressed to all those people who they use WhatsApp to do some kind of business, fundamentally sale of goods and services. The plan is that, in the future, WhatsApp can inform the offender in much more detail, clarifying exactly the reason why your account has been suspended.

These new and clear reasons would complement the existing WhatsApp trade policy, available on the website. own application website.

Thus, WhatsApp may suspend accounts for breaching the app’s trade policy regarding:

Transactions derived from adult products and services (presumably illegal), including dating marketing of all kinds Transactions involving the trafficking of animals, body parts and / or fluids Transactions related to digital subscriptions, bets or coins of any kind Trading With certain medical products or food supplements of questionable quality Selling tobacco and derivative products, as well as drugs or alcohol Piracy related transactions Selling products of low quality, counterfeits or with misleading descriptions Selling weapons, explosives or ammunition.

It should be noted that these policies were already part of the legal section of WhatsApp, since the messaging app he is very clear about what can and cannot be sold through it. However, it is expected that in the future these policies will be detailed within the application itself, thus advising the offender of the exact reason for which your account has been suspended.

