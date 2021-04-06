WhatsApp will allow you to transfer chats between iOS and Android devices

WhatsApp will allow content migration chat history of the same user between devices with iOS and Android operating systems or vice versa, a service that will be included in a future update and is still in development.

Users will be able to transfer the chat history from their iOS mobile phones to other Android phones or vice versa, according to WABetaInfo. The web portal has shown a screenshot showing a screen that says “Move chats to Android”, and indicates that the user must update their device to the latest version of WhatsApp in order to transfer the data.

This novelty still remains in development, will be available in the future and will allow the migration of history between systems, which until now has not been possible, no need to go to unofficial applications.

These types of actions with third-party apps involve an extra process outside of WhatsApp and, in addition, violate the Terms of Service of the app. In them, the company indicates that “it does not endorse the use of these third-party applications because it is not possible to validate their security practices,” so their use could lead to the temporary suspension of an account.

In addition to this new possibility, WABetaInfo has advanced new features related to the upcoming use of WhatsApp on different devices at the same time. A) Yes, the app will allow you to use WhatsApp Web (also in Portal) without an Internet connection on the device and, later, link other iOS and Android terminals.