This feature is currently in a testing phase.

Photo:

WhatsApp / Courtesy

WhatsApp updates continue, now users of this application They can share their profile or add a contact through a QR code.

WhatsApp, is the most used instant messaging app in the world with more than 2 billion users and always looking to be renewing.

Now the app has started to enable a new way to share contacts, without the need to provide a telephone number.

WhatsApp lets you add contacts using a QR code! For now it is available in the Beta version. pic.twitter.com/XWmGRNtmwL – Pato González 🦆 (@ patog7) May 22, 2020

This new WhatsApp feature will consist of scanning a QR code to add to a contact without the need to exchange phone numbers, names or any additional information.

Another feature of this new update is that it will allow users to modify their QR code and thus maintain more precise control of their information, preventing it from being used by unknown people.

By changing the QR code, WhatsApp will enable a new one, which will allow you to have greater control of your privacy.

For the moment this function is in a testing phase; However, WhatsApp is expected to report on the release date of this novelty very soon.

It may interest you:

WhatsApp chat against fake news is now available in Spanish

So you can make video calls with 50 people from WhatsApp

WhatsApp trick: how to listen to your voice memos before sending them

.