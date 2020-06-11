The first of these new features is the ability to search chat messages by date. Until now, it was possible to search the messages of any chat by pressing the three buttons of the menu button that appears in the upper right, and clicking Search. However, finding them there by date is very uncomfortable, unlike what happens on WhatsApp Web, where the date on which we have sent or received each message appears so that we can identify it more easily. This way of displaying them is similar to that offered by Telegram.

WhatsApp will allow you to go to a date to search for messages

And for this, WhatsApp will allow search messages by date. The feature is currently under development in the alpha phase, but will end up reaching all users. When it is available, we will only have to give Search, and a calendar icon will appear in the upper right part of the keyboard.

In that section we will have a date picker, where we can choose the day, month and year to find a specific message. Although this function is an excellent addition to quickly search for messages from your mobile phone, searching for them from your computer is still more comfortable because you can see all the messages that come out and you do not have to search one by one or remember the specific date on which you sent it.

It would also be nice if the option to put a date range instead of a specific date, since a specific day is quite difficult to remember. However, as it is currently under development, it would not be unusual for them to decide soon to improve it and make it somewhat more complete.

The function is a plagiarism of the one already on Telegram

If you have Telegram on your mobile, this function is probably very familiar to you. And it is that Telegram has been offering this functionality for a while to search for messages of a specific date. Currently, if we go to Search in a chat menu, a calendar icon appears on the left, in which we can choose the specific date we want to go to. From there, we can already search for what we want to find, being able to move forward or backward in time until we find what we are looking for.

WhatsApp has copied many Telegram functions in the past, as it did with stickers for example. Therefore, it is not surprising that they continue to use the Pavel Durov app as inspiration for new functions.

We can also adjust the space that the files occupy

WhatsApp is also working on new features for Storage Use, the section that allows you to manage chats and messages in detail. The function will receive a complete redesign, but soon it will allow adding some filters to find forwarded files, or find files that take up a lot of space to delete them if we need space quickly.