During these times of confinement, many have found in the video calls an escape route through which they can remain united even from a distance, and incidentally make their period of social distancing more bearable, which prevents them from being close to their friends and family.

As expected, WhatsApp It has been the preferred option for the vast majority of people when it comes to keeping in touch with their loved ones. The problem is that the most widely used instant messaging application on the planet did not seem to be prepared for a situation like this, and many users have encountered certain limitations such as the inability to make group video calls with more than 4 people. Limitation that has led many of the people to bet on alternatives such as the famous Houseparty.

But there may be a solution to this problem soon. As they have learned from the WABetaInfo portal, WhatsApp is working on expand the number of people They can participate in a group video call, thus eliminating once and for all the limit of four participants in force today.

WhatsApp will finally end one of the most annoying limitations of your video calls

While unknown what will be the new limit of participants, in the aforementioned portal they have ensured that, once the limit of four people is eliminated, they will be able to participate in group video calls on WhatsApp at least five people.

They also ensure that, in order to participate in a call with more than four people, it will be necessary download the latest available version of WhatsApp, which will be released through Google Play on Android, and through the App Store on iPhone devices. His arrival is scheduled for the coming weeks, but at the moment there is no specific date.

You’ll be able to get in touch with your family and friends better, thanks to the new group call limit, available within the next weeks.

This is the best decision made by @WhatsApp: we can stay safe at home, but we can meet virtually more people we love though WhatsApp 💚. #RT https://t.co/M0DsObrTmS – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 16, 2020

But that is not the only novelty that is close to reaching WhatsApp. Apparently the latest beta version of the application available on Google Play introduces a new header on voice calls indicating that the content of the call is point-to-point encryption. In the image below these lines you can see this new header in more detail.

Unlike the new limit of participants in video calls, which for now it is not active or available for users of the application, the renewed header of voice calls does appear already in the application when the version 2.20.129 of the application.

