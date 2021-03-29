WhatsApp will allow you to further customize the application

Although it has always allowed to modify details such as the backgrounds of the chats, WhatsApp’s customization options have historically been quite limited. The latest innovation in this regard was the introduction of dark mode, but beyond that, progress has been practically nil.

Luckily, the company is testing, in the form of beta functionality, the ability to change WhatsApp colors, which could open a new door in this field. The level of customization that it will actually offer is still not very clear, but it is certainly something that they are already testing internally, judging by the Wabetainfo screenshots.

WhatsApp has always maintained a policy focused on protecting the identity of the elements of its application. However, this change could give users a bit more space in this regard. Other apps such as Telegram, with whom you compete, allow change many elements of the application, such as chat bubbles or even the icon itself.

More customization options in WhatsApp

WhatsApp is developing a feature that allows to change some colors in their app.

The feature is under development and there are no further details at the time. pic.twitter.com/z7DMLjaG6l – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 29, 2021

Although the customization options can be quite limited compared to those offered by Telegram, the arrival of these options on WhatsApp is a breath of fresh air. And is that the app is almost identical since its launch a decade ago, adopting only the design guides of operating systems, such as iOS and Android.

This ability to customize WhatsApp is still under development and it is unknown if it will eventually reach users. It must be remembered that personalization was one of the claims of third-party apps, now prohibited by WhatsApp.

It’s another great feature leaked in the beta that hasn’t just been released to the bulk of the community. Neither the vacation mode (archived chats without notifications), nor the long-awaited multi-device functionality have been released yet. Besides many of these tests constantly enter and exit the application betas. Especially Android, the most active of all in integrating new things.

Be that as it may, the mere fact that WhatsApp tests the possibility of personalizing the chats and the application is in itself good news. Regardless of whether you arrive sooner or later.

