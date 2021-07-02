WhatsApp will allow you to choose the quality when sending videos

I have the feeling that these months must be quite intense in the WhatsApp engineering team. And it is that after the hectic months that it has lived, from the announcement in January of the change in its terms of use, until the acceptance that it would lose many users to force them to accept these terms, the image of the service has been seriously damaged, which has resulted in many users making the leap to other platforms.

It is true that Facebook has finally backtracked, and that therefore it will be possible to continue using WhatsApp without accepting the transfer of dataBut for many users who have already made the leap to other platforms, this may not be enough. Either because they have found interesting functions in other services, or because they feel comfortable in another platform and do not want to think about changing again, now WhatsApp has to fight to try to recover all those lost users and try, along the way, to win too new ones.

And this is why I said that your engineering team should be working at full capacity, since over the last few months information related to new functions and improvements to the existing ones has not stopped being produced. From the messages that are deleted after being viewed, to the ever closer multi-device mode, it seems that absolutely nothing is being left in the pipeline, something that I personally find very positive.

The latest example of this is found in WABetaInfo, which by analyzing the latest WhatsApp beta has detected a novelty that could debut soon, and which will be very well received by those who use it to share multimedia content. And, as we can see in the images published by said website, WhatsApp will allow you to choose the quality when sharing videos with your contacts.

At the expense of changes between its current state and the final version, that is, the one that will reach users, these are the three modes that WhatsApp would offer to share videos:

Automatic (recommended): WhatsApp will detect which is the best compression algorithm for videos in each situation.

Best Quality: As its name suggests, the video will be sent with the largest possible amount, regardless of the connection.

Saving data: In conjunction with the Android configuration (the beta tested is that of this operating system), if the data saving mode is enabled, WhatsApp will compress the videos before sending them, although this option can also be chosen independently.

One of the main problems with this type of service is that always optimize files before sending them. And yes, when I say optimize, I mean that they modify them, reducing their quality, so that their size is smaller and they are sent faster. Sometimes this makes sense, but there are others in which it does not, and that it is not possible to choose the quality manually for each shipment, avoiding optimization when the user wishes is, without a doubt, a limitation that reduces its usefulness.

There is, at the moment, no data on when this new WhatsApp feature will debut, so for now we have to wait.