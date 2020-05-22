WhatsApp It is one of the most popular messaging applications in the world, so it does not cease its efforts to offer the best possible experience. To do this, the Facebook-owned instant messaging application continues to add improvements, such as increase the number of participants in a video call, the possibility of use the app on multiple devices or create a news checker bot. The company’s latest move is to allow users add contacts by scanning a QR code.

A function that at the moment only is available on iOS, as indicated by WABetaInfo. WhatsApp is currently implementing QR code support for beta users on the Apple operating system, and it is available through an update. A feature that was in development but has finally just landed for the beta testers on iOS. It is expected that this function will also come soon to the beta of the messaging app for Android devices.

Compatibility with QR code is one of the most anticipated features on WhatsApp. A feature that was previously announced over 1 year ago and that it is finally available in the beta version of the popular instant messaging application, although for the moment only on iOS through the update 2.20.60.27. Its operation is simple, by opening the profile section you can see the personal QR code, which can be shared with new friends to make the process of adding a contact easier.

How to add contacts on WhatsApp using QR code

It is important to note that when a user shares a QR code with someone, obviously you are also sharing your phone number. Therefore, if this code is shared with the wrong person or accidentally published in the wrong place – such as social media – there is the possibility of easily revoking it, since there is the possibility of delete this QR code and generate a new one immediately. An action that can be performed without any limit.

After sharing the code with the right person, they can use the ‘Scan’ button to open the camera and scan that code. On the other hand, you can have direct access to your QR code using the direct access added in widget actions. A shortcut that does not appear if the function is not available, which only appears on iPhone 6S and the latest terminals. It should be noted that the compatibility with QR codes in the WhatsApp beta for Android will come very soon, reason why it will be necessary to be attentive to any movement.

