If we were talking to you last month about how WhatsApp increased the limit of participants of its video calls to eight participants, the strong demand for these communication applications has led the company to already be working on the implementation of rooms for up to 50 people, directly competing with the rest of applications and services such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

And it is that while these other video calling and video conferencing services are surrounded by tedious records, WhatsApp is already backed by being the most widespread and widely used messaging application in the world.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Web will soon allow users to make video calls through the recently announced Messenger Rooms, an application that allows the host user to share a link with anyone until completing the participants in the room.

The shortcut will allow group participants to create a messaging room with a personalized link that can be shared with others who want to join the call. While users can do this directly from Facebook, the shortcut would allow bring existing WhatsApp conversations and groups directly to Messenger without interruptions. What is not clear is if the installation of both tools will be required, deriving the calls from one to the other, or if it will be a complete integration.

As always, while the feature has already started testing in this trial version of WhatsApp Webp, it is expected that it will also be available for iOS and Android. Although for the moment the arrival date of this functionality is unknown, which as we saw during the development of the dark mode, could last up to several months. However, given the current high demand for these services, it is very possible that Facebook will use all its resources to bring this new functionality to WhatsApp.