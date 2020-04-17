         WhatsApp will allow video calls of more than four people, according to WaBetaInfo

WhatsApp added group video calls two years ago, and although its use has recently been facilitated, the limit of participants has remained unchanged since then: up to four participants maximum, including you.

As WaBetaInfo has been able to find out, the code of the latest beta versions of WhatsApp give us clues that this limit could change in future versions of WhatsApp. That is, WhatsApp would allow group video calls with more than four participants.

Video calls for larger groups

From WaBetaInfo they claim to have found clues of the imminent increase in the limit of participants in group calls of WhatsApp both in the version of WhatsApp for iOS and Android. Unfortunately, we don’t know what the new limit will be, beyond that it should increase to the current four.

The latest beta version of WhatsApp includes several text strings inside that mention the need to have a current version of the application to initiate a call with a certain number of participants. That is, it will take a current version to make calls with more than four participants. Example of one of these texts:

To start calls with% d people, all participants need the latest version of WhatsApp

The value of% d is not indicated, so we can only conjecture on what the new limit will be. Nowadays, Facebook Messenger supports up to 50 people and Instagram up to six people, both Facebook applications, although with a different internal architecture than WhatsApp.

What the text strings make clear to us is that this change will apply to future versions of WhatsApp, perhaps being able to alter the maximum number of participants remotely. As usual, we do not know when WhatsApp could activate this novelty, or if it will stay on the road. Have to wait.

