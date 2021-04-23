WhatsApp will allow migration between iPhone and Android

What’s more, on iOS and Android encrypted backups tend to be done differently, which is why until now it was not entirely possible to easily transfer old conversations between different platforms.

However, it seems that the company has found itself working on a possible solution, and we have already learned of the existence of a preview of the transfer screen from Android to iOS, which would bring us slightly closer to how this option would work.

At the moment, it is true, no more is known about the process, although it is expected that You must have the latest version of WhatsApp to be able to validate the migration between platforms at all times.