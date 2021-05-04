WhatsApp Web trick to enable “dark mode” | Pixabay

This time we will teach you how to enable the app of WhatsApp Web the “dark mode” or “night mode” on the PC, because for many this is much better than having it in normal mode and even much more comfortable.

It is worth mentioning that dark mode WhatsApp Web can bring great benefits and today here we tell you how to activate it step by step, it is really simple.

As you will notice, WhatsApp Web is a tool extension that allows you to use WhatsApp on a computer.

And if you are a person who spends most of the time on the desktop and you hate looking for a smart mobile device to be able to read the WhatsApp message, then without a doubt this extension is the one for you.

It should be noted that WhatsApp Web allows you to read, send and receive messages directly from a laptop or PC.

As well as it allows you to change the appearance of the web to a dark mode and here in Show News we tell you how to do it step by step.

As we have mentioned previously, the configuration of WhatsApp Web on a computer is extremely simple and its visual interface is the same as that of the mobile device.

So whether you find yourself typing a message from a device or the web, everything stays the same.

To enable dark mode on WhatsApp Web, you must first go to ‘Settings’. The option will be found within the three-dot icon, next to the new chat icon on the web. From there, select ‘Topic’. Then a small window with the options ‘Light’, ‘Dark’ and ‘System Default’ will appear on your screen. Select ‘Dark’ to enable dark mode on WhatsApp Web. If your system theme is also set to dark mode, you can also select the ‘System default’ option.

And voila, now you should be able to enjoy the dark mode on WhatsApp Web and if it doesn’t suit your tastes, you can go back to the light mode using the same process and selecting the theme of the light mode.

On the other hand, after months of development, WhatsApp has started to launch calls and video calls to some users on WhatsApp Web.

The novelty makes it easier to use on large screens, thus offering more options for viewing conversations in the application.

This is how now users chosen by the application now have two new buttons at the top of the conversation screen, with icons similar to those found in the mobile version, each of which has the “beta” seal, highlighting that the tool is still in testing.

It is worth mentioning that the video chat function serves both to start a call and to receive calls on WhatsApp Web.

When a contact connects to a video call, the application displays a warning in a separate window, allowing you to answer or reject the connection.

In addition, the call screen also works prominently in the main window, allowing you to perform other tasks while chatting in the application and the traditional camera and microphone buttons are available in the floating window.

However, according to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp Web video calling feature was released to a small number of users in the beta testing program, with priority for the WhatsApp Desktop application, and is not expected to be available to all users.

This WhatsApp Web tool is still under development and is expected to evolve as the days go by.

As we’ve previously mentioned here on Show News, it’s not yet known when this feature will officially arrive on Windows and Mac.