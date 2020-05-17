If you love black color and especially dark mode in applications, you can enable it on WhatsApp Web, however you need a trick to do so since this option has not been announced as such by the application so far. Read: iPhone: How to block calls, messages and emails?

The messaging application is working on developing dark mode on its platforms, as was done in the mobile version as well as in the other applications of Faacebook, which is the main developer.

And to please its users, WhatsApp is also including it in its desktop version and in a quick way this mode can be activated with this simple trick that we will tell you below.

How to put the dark mode in WhatsApp Web?

The steps to follow are these:

Enter WhatsApp Web.

Log in with your mobile, this is done by opening the application on your mobile, selecting settings and then WhatsApp web, the camera will open and you must focus on the QR code that appears in WhatsApp Web on your computer.

When we already have our WhatsApp open on our computer with our keyboard, we press CTRL + SHIFT (It is the key that has an up arrow) + i, if this is difficult, we can right-click anywhere on the WhatsApp Web screen with ours and then select inspect or inspect item.

A second screen will open next to us and we look for “body class (web)” and where it says “web” we double-click and change the word to “dark” and press enter.

We close the second screen that we open after pressing the keys that we told you previously and ready you will have the dark or “dark” mode.

As it is a test mode, this mode will not be maintained if you close or refresh the WhatsApp Web page, so if you leave it, you will have to follow the same steps to activate it again.

