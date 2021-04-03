WhatsApp Web comes to Firefox and Opera

WhatsApp introduced its extension for desktop computers, which does not work with iPhones.

(CNNMexico) – If you are an iPhone user, you will still be left with the desire, but if you use Android, Windows Phone, Nokia or BlackBerry you will like to know that from this Monday the WhatsApp Web platform is available for the Mozilla Firefox and Opera browsers.

The service through which you can use this messenger from your PC or Mac until now was only supported by Google’s Chrome browser, but this Monday WhatsApp announced through its Twitter account the extension to two more browsers.

Since last January 21, WhatsApp users can send and receive messages from the browser, which facilitates conversations for those in front of the PC.

As in Chrome, users must scan the QR code that appears on the screen to access the service, a fingerprint that authenticates the user.

WhatsApp Web does not replace the mobile phone application, but rather extends its platform through the browser, so you must have your phone active and with a data or WiFi signal to continue exchanging messages.

So far the messaging service has not indicated when WhatsApp Web will be available for iPhone phones, which have “technical limitations of the platform” from Apple that must be solved first.