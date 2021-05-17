WhatsApp wants to notify us when a contact mentions us in a chat

On this occasion we have found a very interesting novelty that, it seems, would be available in the new beta of the application, and that it would allow us to know better when a user has mentioned us in a group conversation.

If you use WhatsApp, and you also have a presence in a group chat, it is likely that in many moments it has cost you horrors to follow the conversation, especially when all the users present in it speak at the same time, so that, suddenly, you you find hundreds of messages to read.