WhatsApp It is the application that many use to be able to communicate with their family, friends, coworkers, partner, etc. With 8-person video calling enabled, thousands of users can now see each other much more often while away. But, in addition to this, there are a variety of tricks in the app.

Despite the fact that Instagram and Facebook added more than a year ago their function to place music in their stories, WhatsApp It has been left behind because the platform, many times, does not unify as it should be with the others, since it acts independently.

Despite this, there is a trick to be able to put 15-second extracts of your favorite songs in the quick messaging app. Of course, it is not too difficult or easy.

Best of all, you will not be penalized if you want to use a sound or musical theme from your artist that is not on the official list or catalog of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp statuses are valid 24 hours and only your contacts can see them. (Photo: WhatsApp)

HOW TO PLACE MUSIC TO YOUR STATES (WHATSAPP)

The first thing you have to do is put the mobile on a completely flat table or surface. With this, we will have a totally black image, as if we had uploaded a black photo in vertical format to the state. Then perform the following steps:

After putting your phone on a flat surface, open WhatsAppNow open the music player on your phone.

Play the song or the sound fragment that you want to put in status, in this way you can add music to your WhatsApp status. (Photo: Capture) Go back to WhatsApp and press the indicated button to record the video. When you want, stop pressing, and you will have your status with audio ready to upload. Press the send button, and it will be uploaded.

Once this is done, you can decorate your story with some emoji or text, and when your friends click on the photo they will only see the State you have wanted to put and the music playing in the background.

New WhatsApp emojis

As every year, WhatsApp has added a new list of emojis to its chat platform. Recently added the icons of mate, paella, bat, motorcycle taxi, tooth, clown, ostrich, among other characters and / or objects. This time, thanks to Emojipedia, some of the emoticons that will be part of the application in late 2020 have been released.

While WhatsApp added its new 230 emojis in November, it is expected that these 117 figures can also be seen only in that month.

According to the Unicode website, the new members of this “select group” were chosen after their Subcommittee on Emojis “analyzed thousands of proposals submitted by users” around the world, which had to include the reasons why they should be included. in the listing and other information.

Unicode highlighted that among these symbols, which exceed 2,000 in total and which have become popular in courier services for representing feelings and facilitating the expression of ideas, especially in WhatsAppFinally, the emojis that many were claiming will arrive. What are the new ones? Here we present them to you.

