The popular messaging platform WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, increased the limit of people who can participate in a video call from four to eight on Tuesday, at a time when it is losing ground to competitors such as Zoom and Google Hangout

EFE –

The queen application of mobile messaging explained that in order to exceed the four participants, all the phones involved in the call must have their most recent version installed, and that the video call can be created both from a group of friends already existing in WhatsApp as from a personal conference to which more people are added.

The platform acquired by Facebook in 2014 it is very popular worldwide as a system for exchanging written messages and audio recordings, but in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, it has lagged behind in the field of video calls, which have skyrocketed in recent weeks.

Alternatives like Zoom, Houseparty, Google Hangouts, Skype or FaceTime are living a moment of great growth of users from which WhatsApp seems to have lagged behind.

Last week, Vodafone published data on Spain according to which since March 9 the use of Zoom it has grown by 4,979%; Google Hangout, 4,684%; and Skype, 1,216%, while WhatsApp Video only rose 388%.

With the change of this Tuesday, WhatsApp It tries to make its service more appealing for large virtual meetings, but its limit of eight participants is still very far from those offered by its competitors: 32 participants in the case of FaceTime; 50 on Skype; and up to 100 in Zoom.

Also with the idea of ​​recovering the lost ground, Facebook launched a new teleconferencing service on Friday, Messenger Rooms, which enables video calls up to fifty people (Messenger calls-owned by Facebook– currently they only allow eight participants), although at the moment that number is smaller and the limit is different for each user.

Same as in the case of Zoom, users of Messenger Rooms they can invite other Internet users to join the video calls through a link that can be shared both by mobile and by the computer, and there is no need to download any application or create an account (you can participate, therefore, without having a Facebook).

The new service is completely free, there is no duration limit for video conferencing and it includes features such as augmented reality and image and color filters.

The announcement of Facebook took place two days after Zoom, which until before the health crisis was a minor and relatively unknown application, reached 300 million users due to the large increase in activity experienced in March and April.