         WhatsApp video calls already allow up to eight participants: this is how you can make them

Since the confinement began, video calls have been one of the great social trends, to the point that in many cases, instead of calling by phone or using voice calls from WhatsApp or Telegram, now we call video.

WhatsApp is a key player there, as one of the largest instant messaging apps in the world, and until now it allowed group video calls of up to 4 people, a limit that was good at the time, but has become very outdated as far as current needs are concerned.

For weeks, WhatsApp increased the limit on betas to 8 people, a very celebrated news for what the stable versions meant for the near future. Yesterday, the possibility of video calling up to 8 people reached the stable version of iOS (although not all users), and today, finally, it is coming to Android thanks to an update to the app on the Google Play Store. If it hasn’t reached you, you can install the APK file of the latest version by downloading it from its official website. To clarify, the version we need is 2.20.141 in the case of Android and 2.20.50 in iOS.

How to start a group video call easily, on iOS and Android

The easiest way to make group video calls on WhatsApp is to take advantage of calls to contacts of groups already made. Once we enter these groups, we will see a phone symbol in the upper right, as shown in the screenshot. When you press it, a list of contacts of that group will open, which you can dial to start the video call or group voice.

At that moment, we can select up to 7 people, since the eighth participant will be us, who initiated the call. In addition to this method, there is one that can be more direct, and the correct one if we want to talk to people who do not necessarily share a group. We will have to go to the ‘Calls’ section, where we will also find a phone at the top right. When pressing it, we will be able to choose the option of ‘New group call’, in the menu that opens of ‘New call’. When entering a new group call, WhatsApp will allow us to call 7 people by voice or video.

As we see, although applications such as Jitsi Meet or Zoom make it very easy to call many contacts, nothing equals WhatsApp In this sense, whether we want to call groups or people who may not be related to each other. Ideally, in the future these calls can be made from WhatsApp Web.e

