WhatsApp tricks to use it with the keyboard on the desktop

WhatsApp it has become a fundamental communication tool that today is part of the daily lives of millions of people. While most use the service through their mobile device, others also take advantage of the desktop version. In the latter, however, it is always crucial to know some keyboard shortcuts to make our conversations more efficient. That is why today we will offer you some WhatsApp tricks to use with the computer keyboard.

Here at Hypertextual we have already introduced you to multiple WhatsApp tricks for the smartphone version. For example, we recently explained how send temporary messages. However, today we will focus entirely on the desktop variant. Be careful, we will provide you with the keyboard shortcuts depending on the operating system and the type of application you are using. Therefore, in the lists at the bottom you can find the shorcuts for macOS and Windows, as well as for the “native” application and for the browser.

Take into account that the “+” symbol is only an indication of the keys that you must press at the same time. Don’t enter it when you want to use a shortcut. Without further ado, we leave you with the WhatsApp tricks that you need to know on the desktop.

MacOS app

Mark as unread: Cmd + Ctrl + UArchive chat: Cmd + EPinnear: Cmd + Shift + PSearch in chat: Cmd + Shift + FNew group: Cmd + Shift + NSettings: Cmd +,Mute chat: Cmd + Shift + MDelete chat: Cmd + Shift + DSearch the chat list: Cmd + FNew chat: Cmd + NOpen profile: Cmd + PWrite on a new line: Shift + Enter

MacOS browser

Mark as unread: Cmd + Ctrl + Shift + UArchive chat: Cmd + Ctrl + EPinnear: Cmd + Ctrl + Shift + PSearch in chat: Cmd + Ctrl + Shift + FNew chat: Cmd + Ctrl + NSettings: Cmd + Ctrl +,Mute chat: Cmd + Ctrl + Shift + MDelete chat: Cmd + Ctrl + BackspaceSearch the chat list: Cmd + Ctrl + /New group: Cmd + Ctrl + Shift + NOpen profile: Cmd + Ctrl + PWrite on a new line: Shift + Enter

Windows 10 App

Mark as unread: Ctrl + Shift + UArchive chat: Ctrl + EPinnear: Ctrl + Shift + PSearch in chat: Ctrl + Shift + FNew group: Ctrl + Shift + NSettings: Ctrl +,Mute chat: Ctrl + Shift + MDelete chat: Ctrl + Shift + DSearch the chat list: Ctrl + FNew chat: Ctrl + NOpen profile: Ctrl + PWrite on a line new: Shift + Enter

Windows browser

Mark as unread: Ctrl + Alt + Shift + UArchive chat: Ctrl + Alt + EPinnear: Ctrl + Alt + Shift + PSearch in chat: Ctrl + Alt + Shift + FNew chat: Ctrl + Alt + NSettings: Ctrl + Alt +,Mute chat: Ctrl + Alt + Shift + MDelete chat: Ctrl + Alt + Shift + BackspaceSearch the chat list: Ctrl + Alt + /New group: Ctrl + Alt + Shift + NOpen profile: Ctrl + Alt + PWrite in a line new: Shift + Enter

Other WhatsApp tricks to dominate the app

WhatsApp, mainly in recent years, has opted for a wave of new features that have come to improve the experience of using the service. If you are determined to master it to the maximum, do not forget that we have already told you other WhatsApp tricks how to hide the “you are writing”, better control the privacy options, send temporary messages or format your text to make it more attractive and readable.

More on this topic