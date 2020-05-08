At first a kind of ‘fashion’ that was thought to be temporary, since WhatsApp audios or voice memos arrived in the app in 2013, little by little they were making their way and nowadays even if you do not use them it is rare that sometimes they did not you have recorded and sent one -Although that means that we have also been inadvertently pressing the microphone button for 7 years and sending audios by mistake, since WhatsApp continues to inadvertently move the voice memo button.

How to record and listen to a voice memo

And it is that the voice messages are as fast as they are easy to record and send, although their main problem is that we cannot review them before sending them, hear them in case we have said something wrong or they do not listen well. We can’t, can we?

How to record an audio without pressing the button all the time

To record a voice message, simply touch the microphone icon, press and hold, speak, and then release so that the note is sent automatically. But WhatsApp implemented a way to record longer voice memos more easily in this way:

Open a chat.

Hold down the microphone icon and start talking.

Swipe up pTo activate the padlock option: this way you can record without pressing the microphone button.

The audio will continue to record. When you’re done, tap Send to send the message

The voice memo is recorded, but has not been sent yet: it can be heard and even deleted

To review your voice message after recording and before sending it

Open a chat and tap the microphone icon to start recording

Without releasing it, swipe up to bring up the padlock icon. Now you have recording activated without pressing the button

Record the message

When you’re done, don’t send it, exit the chat. Hit the physical key / capacitive button or backward touch from your mobile -it is usually marked by an arrow to the left.

Now you will leave that chat window and you will be on the WhatsApp contacts screen. Re-enter the chat where you recorded the audio

In the bottom bar you will see your voice note without sending. Hit Play and you can listen to it. If you are satisfied, hit send. If not, you have the delete icon right next to the playback.