WhatsApp trick to share a photo without being online

If you want to appear absent on WhatsApp we will teach you how to send messages without the need for your contacts to be notified and put aside the fear of appearing online by sending any photo or video you want.

Today here at Show News we will teach you how to send a photograph or video without the need to appear “online”.

There is no doubt that WhatsApp has become one of the app that has generated that many followers can communicate in these times where social distance is essential.

And in fact it is thanks to her thousands of families have stayed together calling or even playing games with each other using the application.

However, there are several reasons to be able to send a message, either out of urgency or because we want to talk to someone.

However, every time we connect on WhatsApp we will appear to all our contacts as “online”.

And so that this does not appear, although there are several methods, there is one that works fully and that prevents all your friends from seeing that you do not respond to them.

For this, it is not necessary to download a third-party application, however, you should consider that your data is also deactivated so that WhatsApp does not carry out any activity.

In order to send a photo or video, it is necessary to have Internet on our devices for this to load, but there is a detail that many have not realized that they can do on WhatsApp.

The first thing you should do is disconnect from the internet, either your data or Wi-Fi, and you can even put the “airplane mode”. Once completed, you must enter WhatsApp. After that just go to the conversation where you want to send a photo or video. Then upload the photo or video, even a file like Word or PDF, and even an animated sticker. When you have done it, you must exit WhatsApp. Now connect once more to the internet or your mobile data. The file you have sent will be loaded automatically as soon as it detects that you have data again.

Do not worry about verifying if this has been sent or not, as rest assured that it has reached the other contact.

On the other hand, every time content is sent multimedia Due to the fast messaging application, these files are downgraded automatically, for example, if your video weighs around 60MB, it will weigh around 10MB less.

It is worth mentioning that this is due, since WhatsApp, being a fast messaging service, sends all the messages you want with speed.

Now a trick has been discovered so that your videos never lose that quality again and thus take advantage of your camera.

If your cell phone records in 4K, that quality may be lost when sharing a video on WhatsApp, however, there are steps so that these are never deleted again:

To start you must have the latest version of WhatsApp on your Android or iPhone cell phone. Afterwards, enter any conversation you have on WhatsApp. There click on the clip. At that moment, instead of clicking on “Photos” or “Gallery”, simply click on “Documents”. When you count “Documents” choose the video file you want. Once done, it will take time to load the file in MP4.

It is worth mentioning that you must remember that this will weigh more, so, when downloading, you must tell your friend to connect to a signal Wifi so you don’t lose more data.

On the other hand, if you have a problem and need to report it or if you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com and you can also make the same request from your iPhone.